The East Central school board met on Monday July 20 in the auditorium, the first in person meeting in several months.
Of high interest were discussions on what school reopening will look like in the fall. Three plans have been drafted: full reopening, hybrid reopening or distance learning only. Discussion focused primarily on hybrid reopening. That scenario has students attending some days of the week while doing distance learning the other days of the week. Full details of every plan are available on the school’s website and are subject to being updated. Wearing face masks will not be compulsory. The board approved all three plans. Governor Tim Walz is expected to make an announcement the week of July 27 with more details on which option(s) schools will be required to use. Flexibility between the three is also expected as COVID-19 conditions change state wide or locally. All families have the option to choose distance learning only for their safety.
A second lengthy discussion was had regarding a proposal for a Pine County Education Center. The East Central, Hinckley-Finlayson and Pine City school districts share resources for three programs. New Direction is the alternative-to-suspension program and currently housed in Hinckley-Finlayson High School. Pine County Transition Program is for 18-21 year old students in special education, also housed at HFHS. Vision is the level four special education program for students in grades K-12 housed in a store front Pine City. The cooperating districts propose that combining all of these programs into one location will solve current issues facing each site, increase efficiency and improve learning environments for students. Three facilities were proposed. Option one would be to renovate and expand the empty building that used to be the Hinckley Chevrolet dealership. Option two would renovate the empty building that used to be Chris’ Foods in Pine City. Both these options would cost about $6 million Option three would be to build new on land in Pine City at a cost of approximately $8 million. No action was requested from the school board at this time, though general consensus was that the Chris’ Foods location was the preferred option. The firm ICS will present at all three cooperating districts’ school board meetings in August and action will be requested at that time from each board.
Employment approvals made this month are as follows. Kevin Burgess hired as Assistant track Coach. Megan Nelson hired for Assistant Volleyball Coach C. Resignation of Jamie Stone from Vocal Music Teacher position. Resignation of Roy Pruette as Custodian. Darren Fogt, current board member, hired as Physical Education & Health Teacher for 2020-21. Fogt abstained from the vote on his own position.
Community Education Director Cindy Stolp reported they have been planning activities. Groups held indoors will accept up to 10 enrollees; groups held outdoors will enroll up to 25. Stolp also reported East Central community education has been fortunate compared with other districts in that their funding is solid enough they have not furloughed any workers.
Approvals were made of the 2020-21 fee schedules. Most fees are not changing. Increases were made to Trap Shooting by $5 due to increased registration fees. An increase for the drivers education instructor wage was raised from $22.60 to $23.60 per hour. Additionally, the driver’s education course and behind-the-wheel fee was increased $5. Approvals were made for the 2020-21 school year handbooks for staff, elementary students, high school students and activities.
The final discussion centered on the school board’s annual self-evaluation and goals. The board has declined to do a self-evaluation this year because of the higher load COVID planning has placed on everyone. Goals will also not change, however, the big overarching goal is to get kids back to school as safely as possible. School board Chair Doug Ecklund stated, “when this is over we will do this planning.”
