The American Legion Post 151 of Sandstone, the American Legion Post 563 of Bruno, and the American Legion Auxiliary Post 563 of Bruno have announced the junior students to represent this area at the annual American Legion “Legion Boys State” and “Legion Girls State.”
Austin Clennon and Peter Champion were selected to represent East Central at Boys State. Austin is the son of Tim and Jessica Clennon of Sandstone. He will be sponsored by the American Legion Post 563 of Bruno. Peter Champion is the son of Pete and Bobbi Jo Champion of Sandstone. He will be sponsored by the American Legion Post 151 of Sandstone. Noah Kosbab, son of Keith and Dawn Kosbab of Finlayson, was chosen as the alternate.
Isabella Olson was selected to represent East Central at Girls State. Isabella is the daughter of Tony and Heather Olson of Askov. She will be sponsored by the American Auxiliary Post 563 of Bruno. McKenzie Ludwig, daughter of Travis and Beverly Ludwig of Askov, was chosen as the alternate.
Boys State will be held on the campus of St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota and Girls State will be held on the campus of Bethal University in St. Paul, Minnesota, both from June 12-18, 2022.
Scholars for Boys State and Girls State must be juniors in high school. They are singly honored in view of the outstanding qualifications set forth as requirements in selecting them. They are named through cooperation of the Post, High School Faculty and leading citizens in the community.
Minnesota American Legion Boys State and Girls State is a week-long experience of learning about Minnesota government at the local, county, and state levels by “doing.” It is a week of intensive study and involvement. The participants will actually organize and participate in the various levels and branches of government. Every boy and girl will participate in the process of city, county, and state government. Highlights of the week include political speakers, mock trials, campaigning, and elections. Unlike a summer or recreational camp, Minnesota Boys State and Girls State, is a week of studying and learning by involvement. However, they do have fun times, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.