Oktoberfest is back in Sandstone 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 after a two year hiatus. Residents can lounge on blankets or in lawn chairs as they enjoy the toe-tapping music of the Bavarian Musikmeisters from 2 - 5 p.m. Kids of all ages can carve a pumpkin, goof off in the selfie photo booth or participate in games. There will be a coloring contest, kids crafts and a bouncy house.
Several booths and vendors will be set up for residents to check out also.
The Quarry Lions will be selling German desserts, raffle tickets and the Sandstone Lions will provide a beer garden. The UCC Church will have soft pretzels and cider for sale and the Sandstone Flower and Garden Club will have caramel apples. The East Central Prom Committee will also be selling popcorn as a fundraiser.
See the Sandstone Facebook page or city website for more information.
Entertainment
The musical styling of The Bavarian Musikmeisters, a 35-member wind instrument band from the Twin Cities, will be the featured entertainment for the event. The band is comprised of vocalists, flutes, clarinets, trumpets, tenor horns, baritones, flugelhorns, trombones tubas and percussion. According to their website, the Musikmeisters are modeled after the traditional village bands found in the German speaking areas of Europe. Their dress, instruments and music are all authentic.
The Musikmeisters were organized in 1985 and since then have performed at Germanic festivals in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and South Dakota.
From 11 a.m. - 12:40 p.m. local musicians Wolf Creek Music a.k.a. “Johnny Fingers” will be performing.
