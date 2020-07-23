Happy Land Tree Farm is Pine County Farm Family of the Year

Happy Land Tree Farms, located 5.5 miles west of Sandstone, is the 2020 Pine County Farm Family of the Year. It is owned by Ken and Sandy Olson.
The tree farm was started by Ken and Phil Olson in 1963 when they started planting trees. In 1991 when the trees reached maturity, they incorporated their business. Since then with a lot of hard work and dedication, they have grown it into a thriving wholesale tree business in addition to a Christmas tree business. Phil has since retired. Happy Land is now comprised of 500 acres with a variety of conifers and deciduous shade trees. They own 350 acres and rent 150 acres in Pine and Kanabec Counties. The trees are planted in a rotation so that some can be harvested each year and not all of the production is ready at one time.
They grow and sell 10,000 wholesale and retail Christmas trees each year in the Twin Cities and from their cut-your-own farm in Sandstone. The main part of their business is wholesale balled and burlap conifer and shade nursery trees for landscaping. The trees are shipped throughout Minnesota and surrounding states.
The farm is a family affair. Ken is the CEO. His wife Sandy, along with their daughter-in-law Myra, manage the office. Their son Kenny is the operator, mechanic and does field maintenance. Cousins Lee and Tony Bacon are a main part of the operation. Grandsons Baden Hilty and Gavin Keehr are crew members. They also hire several local seasonal employees.
The farm contributes to the Veterans, Lions, local schools and organizations. Happy Land Tree Farms is active in the Minnesota Christmas Tree Ass’n.; Minnesota Nursery and Landscape Ass’n. and Minnesota Grown. It has hosted the Minnesota Christmas Tree Ass’n. summer convention and trade show in the past.
They have exhibited trees at the Minnesota State Fair Christmas Tree display in the Horticulture Building for 12 years in a row. They have earned Grand and Reserve Champion ribbons seven years in a row. That honor has earned them the opportunity to donate Christmas trees for the State Capitol Rotunda and for the Governor’s mansion for several years.
The Minnesota Farm Family recognition program is sponsored by the University of Minnesota Extension; the College of Food, Agriculture and Natural Resource Sciences; College of Veterinary Medicine and the Minnesota Agriculture Experiment Station along with Farmfest.
Minnesota County Farm Families are usually honored each August at Minnesota Farmfest near Redwood Falls, Minnesota. This year Farmfest was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, the 2020 farm families will be recognized at Farmfest in 2021. Locally, the farm family of the year has been recognized at the Pine County Fair. Since the Fair also was canceled the Happy Land Tree Farm will be recognized at the 2021 County Fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.