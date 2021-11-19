More than 40,000 photos, notes and other archives fill the shelves and file cabinets of the Sandstone History Center. They are waiting patiently to be entered into a new database which will make cataloging and research much easier.
Art Olstead of the Sandstone History Center talks about their newest project with excitement. “We are in the process of developing a database to catalog all of our archives, to preserve them and make them easily available to the community,” he says.
Olstead explains that the process was started many years ago by local historian Muriel Langseth and her team. “They did a fabulous job,” says Olstead, as he shows the file cabinet full of items that were sorted years ago. “The next step is to digitize everything.”
Database
“A wonderful asset walked in our door about a year ago,” explains Olstead. That asset was Anjolie Buzo. Anjolie wanted to volunteer at the History Center, so she and Olstead began talking about his newly acquired task of creating a database for all of the archives stored in the History Center building. “She is pretty computer savvy,” he says. With minimal instruction from Olstead, Anjolie offered to create a database using Microsoft Access. Within six months, with the help of her brother and another volunteer, Anjolie had the database built.
Moving forward
According to Olstead, the next step includes finding volunteers to come into the center and start entering items into the new database. They are looking for organized, detail-oriented people who have some free time on their hands.
It would work better with two people working as a team, he explains. One person could be entering the data while the other person is describing and measuring each archive item. “Once items are entered, they are stored in archival protectors in ring binders for easy access.”
Once a drawer or two has been vacated and all the volunteer hours are tracked, the next step is applying for a grant to purchase photography and scanning equipment. “We are in desperate need of a good grant writer,” says Olstead. “The equipment is fairly expensive, around $6,000-$8,000.”
Olstead estimates that if they can get enough people to volunteer enough to have someone there two to three times a week for about four hours, the project will take about four years to complete.
If you are an organized, detail-oriented person who is interested in the history of Sandstone, please consider volunteering your time on this new project at the Sandstone History Center.
