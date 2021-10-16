There are a group of men and women in the Sandstone community and many other communities, who are seldom recognized for the difficult and often dangerous job they do. They are the local Volunteer Fire Department. They are ordinary men and women. They are your co-workers, business owners and elected officials. Some are young and some are retired.
These men and women are paid very little for their work and they spend long hours on call without any pay. They do receive a pension at the end of their service that is based on the number of years they were active department members, but it isn’t enough. It isn’t a true measure of what these people are worth to the community.
When we need these people, they are there. They not only fight fires, they also volunteer for a number of community endeavors.
October is Fire Prevention Month. It seems an appropriate time to thank Sandstone’s Volunteer Fire Department members for all they do. The members of the department are Andy Spartz, Ross Degerstrom, Brian Talbot, Ronald Hammer, Nicolas Eberhardt, Andrew Wilkening, Mathew Haugen, Tyler Breffle, Matthew Johnson, Matthew Apple, Chad Johnson, Chaz Mann, Stephen Clemmons, Jeffrey Gaede, Nicole Vork, Tyler Hansen, Cody Olsen, and Karla Pankow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.