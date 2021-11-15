Jeannette Kester has served on the Resource Board of Directors since July 1, 1990. Yes, that is 31 years. She has also dedicated 32 years of service to the East Central School District School Board. Jeannette’s outstanding service and dedication to the service cooperative cannot be understated or over appreciated.
She is always someone you can count on for keen insight and sound judgment on any topic. Her knowledge and commitment has been and continues to be a steward and beacon for quality education.
In her time on the school board she has served on nearly every committee, held nearly every executive role, led the hiring of many superintendents, actively led the district through the construction of a new PreK-12th grade facility, led the district out of financial peril, and advocated for public education on many boards and advocacy groups.
In 2012, she was inducted as a member of the Minnesota School Boards Association All State School Board. In 2017, Jeannette was awarded the MSBA’s Arlene Bush Distinguished Board Member Award (the association’s highest award for board members) for achieving over 1,000 hours of MSBA training. She is only the fourth person ever to receive this award.
Jeannette continues to serve as an outstanding board member for Resource and East Central Schools but also serves as an ECMECC board member and represents Pine County on the East Central Regional Development Commission.
Jeannette possesses an excellent sense of humor, which served her well as a board member all these years. She has four adult children, 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
