Sandstone has a Little Free Library. A Little Free Library is a free book-sharing box where anyone may take a book or share a book. They function on the honor system. Anyone can take a book, even if they don’t share one. If a book or two is taken from the Little Library, try to bring something to share to the same library when possible. It is a free book exchange and belongs to everyone and everyone can use it.
The Little Free Library was created, approved, and installed in the Sandstone Main Street Garden in front of the post office this week. Tammy Burch, who is a member of the American Legion Auxiliary #151, said she saw these little libraries going up in other towns and thought it was a good idea for Sandstone.
Burch received permission from the Sandstone City Council and recruited her husband, Barry, and Rod Lawin to build the Little Free Library. They got the pole for it installed by the bench in the flower garden. By the time this paper comes out, it should be filled with books for all ages.
The original Little Free Library is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Hudson, Wisc. founded in 2009 that promotes neighborhood book exchanges in the form of a public bookcase. There are more than 90,000 Little Free Libraries registered with the organization worldwide.
