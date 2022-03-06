Editors note: This story was shared from Dell Grove Emmanuel Lutheran Church. The church is doing a monthly spotlight on their members, and Mary Lou Zajicek is the first person interviewed. Mary is an integral part of the church and the Sandstone community as well. Please enjoy learning a little more about Miss. Mary Lou Zajicek.
This month Dell Grove Emmanuel Lutheran Church lets our light shine on, Mary Lou Zajicek. We want everyone to know about her faith, experience, and journey as a member. She is an integral piece of our church family and is loved by all.
Should you decide to visit Emmanuel, she will be the first to welcome you with open arms, just as she was embraced when she joined the church in 1933.
May we be like Mary in our lives. By caring for others, reading the Word, loving unconditionally, loving our communities and welcoming others to our church family.
Please tell us about your history at Dell Grove (baptism, confirmation, vacation bible school, etc.)
Mary moved with her family to their homestead and began attending Emmanuel Lutheran Church in 1933 when she was six years old. There was a bus that would pick children up and bring children to Sunday School. She and her siblings loved going each week. When she started attending, the services were carried out in Swedish dialect. She shares that, “I did not know what they were saying, but I listened anyway.”
What is your earliest memory? Describe a moment where your faith community surrounded you?
After the tragic loss of her brother Robbie in a car accident, she had not been attending church and Sunday School for some time. Her family was grief stricken and mourning their loss. When she returned, a young friend, Hazel (Wahlberg) Vork found her immediately and embraced her. She said, “Oh Mary, we are so glad you are here! We have missed you.” At that moment Mary felt the love from her church family, and was best friends with Hazel until she was called to heaven in 2019. Mary explained that it, “Meant the world to her, and I have never forgotten that feeling. I miss her everyday.” She wishes for others to find the same ‘embrace’ she felt, when they join the Dell Grove community. Her brother Robbie loved going to church each Sunday, especially when he got to stay for events after church. She shared that, “He did talk a lot during the services though. My mother would always ask if he was good or bad. He was mostly good.”
As a child or youth, what are some of your favorite memories?
Mary enjoyed participating in the Christmas Programs. She fondly remembers attending Sunday School with good friends such as Hazel (Wahlberg) Vork, Evelyn Yocum, Lorraine Wicklund, Bruce Wahlberg and others. She recalls a time during the depression that her father was working for the railroad in the metro, and could not come home each day. One time, he came home and had grown a beard. Her brothers and sisters did not recognize him. It took her a while but then she said, “Hey! I know him. That’s my dad!”
What is a funny or comical moment that stands out to you that happened at, Emmanuel?
Recently, while eating at a local restaurant, she was approached by a former student (Tony Wicklund) she had taught in Sunday School. He apologized for being a “rowdy” student in her classes. As she laughed she said, “Well I didn’t think he was that bad!” (Her smile and chuckle suggested otherwise.)
What committees or projects have you served on?
Mary has faithfully served on many committees and programs at Dell Grove and in her community. Some of these are; Church Council, Sunday School Teacher and Superintendent, Vacation Bible School, WELCA, Music and Worship, Bible Studies, Christian Women’s Connection, Quarry Lions, Sandstone Senior Center, and Sandstone Nursing Home. Additionally, Mary has served in the kitchen for many events, funerals, weddings, baptisms, and more.
If you could have one super power, what would it be and why?
Mary took a long pause before answering. As she began to speak, she moved her hand outward and slowly made a circling motion. She closed her eyes and said, “I would take away pain and suffering and heal those who are hurting. Especially the children” She spoke of her brother and the pain and sadness that is present in the world today. She ends by saying, “And I would ask for nothing in return.”
How would you describe Emmanuel to someone who is not familiar?
“Emmanuel Dell Grove is a very welcoming place. I love to see the pews full of people and kids. We want you here. I pray our doors will never close and everyone will always be welcome.”
Can you share some memorable people or pastors during your time at Emmanuel?
Mary recalls attending confirmation and bible studies with Bill Lindgren that she enjoyed very much. Others are Pastor Sandberg (1943,) Pastor Soberg (1960-67,) Pastor Lundeen, and others. She remembers Pastor Arnold Swanson who presided over her mothers funeral after just coming to Emmanuel. She shared with him how wonderful of a job he did and that “I felt so much better.” after the service. Pastor Swanson told her that he was grateful and glad he could guide her through her loss. Mary is so very pleased with Pastor Cindy Gray who came to visit her. She shared, “It was so nice to have her visit me and my brother at my house. She just called and told me she was coming over!”
What is your spiritual routine
Mary has a list of people or places that she prays for each day. Once you are on the list, you will remain there forever. When asked how long it takes her to pray, she explained, “Well, I suppose it takes me all day. I take a break and then go back to it.” She will add to her list from those listed in the weekly bulletin, friends who are in need of prayer, or people and places she learns of on the news. An example of this is when reminiscing on a previous pastor (Erickson) Mary could not recall his name and said, “ I should remember it. I pray for him everyday!” She also reads the bible (one chapter per day,) and two devotional books. Of course, she also attends church each Sunday. If you’re lucky to be a neighbor to Mary, she can be found walking down Depover Road toting her walking stick, every day. No element will deter her (rain, snow, wind.) She shares that it is, “Like going to Church. I get to hear and see the birds, deer, turkeys, and more. I get to see beauty everywhere. I love it.” She enjoys running into neighbor, Brenda Wicklund who also walks on the same road. When they meet they will, for a moment, walk together in faith and fellowship.
What is your favorite hymn (children’s hymn), bible verse, story, person?
Mary’s favorite books/person(s) in the Bible include Luke, Esther, and Ruth. Her favorite hymns are Children of the Heavenly Father, Take my Hand, Precious Lord, and Just a Closer Walk with, Thee.
What is your “go to” dish for potlucks?
Mary said, “Well, I guess it would be my fruit salad.” She recalls when friend Jane Grundemeier said, “Mary, you must add your fruit salad recipe to the Dell Grove Cookbook!” It can now be found on page 31 of the Dell Grove Cookbook, Centennial Edition.
What is something others do not know about you? (hobbies, education, unique job)
Mary reads the Bible everyday without fail. Mary has read the Bible in its entirety at least ten times though she does not remember, exactly. She said, “When I finish, I just start at the beginning, again. I am reading Jerimiah right now.” She also enjoys feeding and watching birds and squirrels and loves to go cross country skiing.
If you could go on vacation anywhere in the world, where would you go?
“I have always wanted to go to Alaska, though I do not believe I will make it at my age.” she chuckles. She does not want to go on a cruise.
When are you at your happiest?
“When I am with my family.” Though small, she cherishes their presence when they come for holidays. She loves having a good meal together. Recently they came and made some repairs to the home and put a heater in her bedroom which she enjoys very much.
If you could ask one question to God, what would that be?
Mary hangs her head and sighs. “Why is there so much suffering? Especially the children.”
She also wonders, “ When children go to heaven do they grow up, or stay a child? I think about my brother Robbie, because I am waiting to see him again. And Hazel. I miss her so much.”
What does the world need more of?
“Love! There is so much sadness in the world and now with the pandemic we need much more of it. Love. Yes, love.”
Share a personal example of an answered prayer?
“When my brother Jack came home from the war (WW2.) I prayed every day and was so worried for him.” Mary was worried about him receiving the letter that his younger brother had passed away. Mary also believes her prayers were answered when her mother “made it through’’ after losing a child. She wishes she would have known what she was going through so she could have, “been there for her more.” Mary was only six years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.