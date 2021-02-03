Sandstone may soon be opening up a new city park thanks to a property donation from the Members Cooperative Credit Union (MCCU).
In a press release, MCCU announced that it is helping pave the way for a new city park in Sandstone after donating their commercial property at 406 N Commercial Avenue to the city.
According to MCCU, the Sandstone property is nestled in a prime location, close to downtown shopping, the library, and multi-family housing developments. The property once served as the former location of MCCU’s Sandstone branch.
Sandstone City Administrator Kathy George said she is excited about the possibilities of a new park.
“A decent playground is long overdue for our wonderful community,” George said. “We hope to have a new playground, new basketball court, and relocate the skatepark to this site.”
The City of Sandstone officially closed on the former MCCU-Sandstone property on Jan. 26. It was announced that a playground task force has been formed to discuss fundraising efforts and gather sufficient community input about the long-term plans for the city’s newly acquired space.
“Depending on our plans and fundraising efforts, we hope to begin construction in 2022, if not sooner,” George said.
The name “Panther Park” has been proposed by the City for the new play space – a tribute to Sandstone’s former high school mascot and the historic high school building that is located across the street.
“It brings me great joy to see MCCU and the City of Sandstone come together to join forces on this project,” said Kris LaBounty, branch manager of MCCU-Sandstone. “Our former building and location served us well for many years, but now it’s time to rehabilitate the area for a much-needed playground in our community”.
In 2016, MCCU broke ground on its current branch location at 305 Lundorff Drive in Sandstone.
MCCU, which has been in business since 1936, is the largest credit union based north of the Twin Cities, with more locations than any other credit union in the region. For more information on MCCU, visit membersccu.org or call 218-625-8500.
