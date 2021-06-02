The Finlayson-Sandstone American Legion honored our local fallen heroes Monday with services in Finlayson, Friesland and Sandstone. Guest speakers included Sandstone City Administrator, Kathy George and Representative Pete Stauber.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The Finlayson-Sandstone American Legion honored our local fallen heroes Monday with services in Finlayson, Friesland and Sandstone. Guest speakers included Sandstone City Administrator, Kathy George and Representative Pete Stauber.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.