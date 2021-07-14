The Sandstone Library is moving to a new location thanks to a Library Construction Grant from the Minnesota Department of Education.
The grant will cover $1 million of the approximately $2.3 million project. The city is pursuing a 40-year loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to cover the remaining amount, according to City Administrator, Kathy George.
The new library will be located at the PHASE building at 106 Main Avenue North.
The new location will meet accessibility needs, offer meeting rooms, as well as have much more space to meet other needs in the growing community.
“It’s sorely needed,” said Jeanne Coffey, previous librarian. “The current library served its purpose but there’s no room. The computers are very close together and there isn’t any place for teens.”
Unlike previous generations, libraries of the 2020s are community hubs and the new building will have the space to allow for the variety of community needs, according to the grant application.
“We had to have the right city administrator to do this,” Coffey said. “Kathy was the mover and shaker.”
The library was in the City Hall building until 1991 when it moved into the former fire hall with 3,888 square feet. A 2010 study found that the existing library was significantly undersized for the population, according to the library grant application. Assistant Librarian Mary Johnson agrees. She said she is excited to have the extra space the new library will bring. The kids corner is the busiest part of the library, Johnson said. Coffey agreed. She worked at the Sandstone Library for 15 years. She said 20 children or more often showed up for kids time and they did not fit into the small space. They relocated to another area outside of the library, as did other events and groups.
“It’s a dream come true,” exclaimed Mary Burmeister, Friends of the Library member and book club member. She said the book club moved to another space in the building because the library rooms are too small.
Coffey said she is happy for the new librarian, Josh Menter, who took over when she retired at the end of 2020.
PROJECT HISTORY
The Sandstone Library Foundation was formed to raise funds for a future expansion project. Community workshops were held by the Community Visioning Process to gather information and ideas from residents. The residents responded with a long list, including double the square footage, community areas, natural light, parking, safety and many more. The group included members from the Sandstone Library Board/Foundation, Public Library Librarian, East Central Regional Library staff, city staff and council members as well as an Architect/Community Planner from LHB.
Possible locations were narrowed down by cost per square foot. The highest cost was the old high school building and the lowest was the PHASE building. The location also checked off all of the wants/needs listed by residents. The PHASE, Inc. board of directors decided not to sell the building and the search for a new library location continued for many years.
In 2013 the city was awarded a Thriving Communities grant from the Initiative Foundation. The program was developed to help central Minnesota communities plan for the future. About 20 leaders from the community participated as did over 200 volunteers who worked more than 800 volunteer hours on various activities, according to the grant application. A library and community space once again rose to the top of the list of needs. The city worked with several groups to gather more information and updated the city Comprehensive Plan.
The search continued and the old school was considered, as was building a new library building on nearby property that would include space for the Sandstone History and Art Center and the Old School Art Center. The cost was too high, even if the project was done in small phases.
However, in February 2021 the city staff learned that the 20 year old PHASE office building was for sale. The groups agreed that even after nine years the location was still the best option.
The city has a purchase agreement for $700,000 for the PHASE building, according to George.
“It’s so exciting for the community,” said Coffey. “The possibilities are endless.”
The design stage will be complete in November and the bid and award of the construction in December. The construction will begin in February 2022 with a completion date in May and finally a move-in date in June.
