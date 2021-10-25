Pine County homeowners, businesses and landlords have a new opportunity to use relief-plan funding to help make improvements to their properties
Pine County recently announced that they have dedicated some of their American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding – which is intended to help alleviate the negative economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic – to fund repairs to homes, rental units and commercial buildings to make them safe and healthy.
Pine County Economic Development Coordinator Lezlie Sauter noted that the program could be used for repairing or replacing plumbing, heating, ventilation or electrical systems. Funds could also be used for roofing, siding, windows and doors; for ramps and accessibility conversions and for exterior signage and lighting improvements. Funds could also go toward code violation corrections, energy improvements and water and sewer improvements.
Sauter said that through her career experience she has seen a triple benefit from rehab programs like this one.
“First and foremost, the property owner gets the improvements to their property, whether it’s energy efficiency improvements, accessibility improvements or just the appearance,” Sauter said. “As a homeowner, you like it when you can get it re-sided, re-roofed, new windows and doors. Who doesn’t like that?”
She said the program also will likely contribute to the local economy, as local contractors are brought in to do the work and make the improvements to the property.
“The third benefit is ... to maintain property values. You want your properties to be worth something. You don’t want them to be blighted. You don’t want them to fall into disrepair. Well, doing a rehab program helps prevent that. It maintains property values and, thus, the influx of government revenue to provide services. That’s why we suggested it, and the board approved it.
[The program] was created out of thinking, ‘How can we still help our residents and businesses, but make it a long-term investment in them rather than the one-time quick influx of cash?’”
Eligibility requirements
To be eligible for funding, the applicant must provide proof of ownership of a property in Pine County, proof of sufficient property and liability insurance, be current on taxes, utilities, and mortgage payments, and show proof of the negative economic impact COVID had on their business, rental income or household.
Commercial building and property owners must have a building which is used and zoned for business purposes and occupied by a business.
Rental properties must not charge more than the fair market rent rate established by HUD for Pine County and cannot displace residents by increasing rents after the project.
Homeowners must make less than 80% of the area median income. Preference will be given to applicants who live outside areas already served by other rehabilitation programs, such as the Small Cities Development Program or Federal Home Loan Bank programs. Also, those who make less than 50% of the area median income will be given preference, as well as those who have a member in their household with a disability.
Lakes & Pines Community Action Council, Inc. is administering the program for Pine County. A link to the electronic application package can be found on the County’s website at: co.pine.mn.us, or for printed paper versions please contact Lakes & Pines Community Action Council, Inc. at 800-832-6082 or email lap@lakesandpines.org.
For more information on the Pine County Building Rehabilitation Program visit www.co.pine.mn.us/economic development, or call 320-679-1800 ext. 123.
