Pine County brought home some hardware, so to speak, from the recent Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) conference award ceremony.
Awards were given by AMC for three categories. One award was the “County Achievement Award’’ presented to Pine County for the Evening Reporting Center that works with at-risk youth. This is a ground-breaking new program (established in 2017) where at-risk youth can develop socially, emotionally, and educationally while remaining in their home and community. The overarching goal is to reduce repeat offending behavior and promote public safety while supporting youth and providing community-based services.
Hallan added, referencing the work of the County’s probation director, Terry Fawcett, and County Attorney Reese Frederickson, “I don’t think we could be any more proud of the work you’ve done. We took home first place among 87 counties for work recognized that is going to transform kids’ lives.”
Fawcett replied, “It’s humbling for our juvenile department. Nothing happens without the county board and administrator or the county attorney, who is not only involved but also at the table grant writing to make things better for kids.”
Another award was the “County Service Award” presented to commissioner, Steve Hallan, for his leadership to the county and decades of service to the community. According to the AMC, the award was established in 1985 and presented to individuals who have exhibited exceptional leadership, participation and service to Minnesota counties and the Association.
Hallan has served in the MN Army National Guard, worked in the local public school system and a fourteen-district consortium in the technical field, served on countless local boards, volunteered in the community, and has served as a Pine County commissioner for 15 years.
Commissioner Terry Lovgren noted of Hallan’s award, “This truly acknowledges the servant’s heart in you.”
The third award was the “County Conservation Award” presented by AMC and the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources to the Lower St. Croix Watershed Partnership (Anoka, Chisago, Isanti, Pine, and Washington Counties).
“It was like going to the state tennis tournament and coming home with the first, second and third place trophies,” recalled Pine County Commissioner Steve Hallan.
