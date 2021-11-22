The Quarry Lions Club in Sandstone received good news this week for the City of Sandstone from the Lions Club International Foundation (LCIF).
Lion Kathy George, with assistance of a committee, wrote a District and Community Impact grant (about 30 pages) for the Sandstone City Panther Park to be submitted by the Quarry Lions Club.
The Quarry Lions qualified for this grant, because former club member, Dorothy Stockamp and her husband, Ray, donated a sum of money to LCIF upon her death. Their donated funds will be used in international caring projects all over the world.
The LCIF officers came to Sandstone to accept the Stockamp donation for the Foundation earlier this year. At that time, they stated that they would be adding a Lions’ bench and drinking fountain to the Panther Park in honor of Stockamps.
The land for Panther Park, across the street from city hall, was donated to the City by the Members Cooperative Credit Union, when they built their new office out on Lundorff Drive.
Shortly after mailing the grant application, the Quarry Lions received this message from LCIF. “I am pleased to forward you the official award documents for the recent District and Community Impact grant (5M-8) approved for US $54,760.55.”
The LCIF provides world-wide disaster relief from earthquakes, tsunami destruction, hunger, childhood cancer, blindness, and support International Special Olympics. In 2007 they were named the number one non-government organization in the world.
The story of LCIF is epic—filled with unlimited compassion and tireless support of Lions service. Founded in 1968, the mission of LCIF is to “empower Lions clubs, volunteers, and partners to improve health and well-being, strengthen communities, and support those in need through humanitarian services and grants that impact lives globally, and encourage peace and international understanding.”
