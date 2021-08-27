Road closures should be expected in town as construction has begun on the Minnesota Highway 23 and Trunk Highway 123 project through Sandstone.
Emergency services and residents directly impacted by the closure have been notified. Work has commenced since the council approved the closure at their regular August meeting.
Big Spring remains closed
Big Spring in Sandstone is still closed. Dry conditions have not allowed for the necessary growth of plants and other processes used by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to mitigate a sanitary sewer break of this type. City engineering firm SEH has been working to determine the cause of the sanitary sewer line break near Big Spring. At the request of the Sandstone Council they have examined the mapped sewer lines within that area.
These lines have not been maintained as well as other city sewer lines, causing a faulty forcemain break. The engineer has determined on further examination that the forcemains along this stretch would need to be updated to one similar to the rest of the forcemains in the city. One of the mains on this line is not an automated forcemain and would need to be manually accessed in order to relieve pressure in the line. At the urging of the engineering firm the council determined that the bid of $1,750 would be accepted. This bid would be to locate the five manholes in the area of the line break at Big Spring using Global Imaging Systems and an approximated location from historical city sewer plans. A two man crew would also drain part of the line, and assess and replace the forcemains.
Drought level warning issued
Sandstone is located in the St. Croix River Watershed. This watershed has been notified that they fall within a warning level for the current drought that has hit Minnesota.
Little Lending Library
The Sandstone Legion Auxiliary approached the Sandstone Park and Recreation Commission about installing and maintaining a Little Lending Library in Train Park. Commission members expressed concern over the ability of users to access the library during the winter months with limited snow plowing in that location. Suggestions were made to move the site of the Little Library to in front of the Sandstone Post Office. The Sandstone City Council took the recommendation of the commission and approved the installation of a Little Lending Library by the Legion Auxiliary.
City Audit
A presentation of the city audit was given by Andrew Grice with BergainKDV. The audit report came back clean. There was one standard concern raised about the segregation of accounting duties among staff members in the city office. This concern is raised in almost every city of the same size as Sandstone. City Administrator Kathy George later at the meeting presented updates to city employee job duties and descriptions to the council for approval that would address this concern by the auditor. Rearranging job duties for the staff members working in the city office would allow for more checks and balances in the financial reporting for Sandstone. The council approved minor adjustments to the staff job descriptions.
Building updates
The grant writing process for the planned move of East Central Regional Library in Sandstone to the PHASE office building near the former Chris’ Food Center building is underway and moving forward on schedule. Plans are to have the library relocated in July of 2022.
The daycare center in the John Wright Building is moving along. The license application with the state has been sent in.
In other news
Prior to the regular council meeting there was a closed session and employee evaluation for City Administrator Kathy George. The council will discuss the evaluation at their next regular council meeting. Mayor Spartz informed George that she was doing a wonderful job and that the council approved her full annual wage increase of 5.4% effective on her hiring anniversary of August 1.
The Planning Commission recommended the approval of a minor subdivision of property at 610 Park Avenue. This subdivision will be attached to two adjacent lots after the approved purchase of the land from the city at a previous council meeting in July. This minor subdivision makes the lots owned by the purchaser whole. The council approved the minor subdivision based on the recommendation by the commission.
Leash law enforcement and 10 p.m. curfew violations in Sandstone had increased according to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy informed the council that these two issues would be of particular focus in the coming months.
