Sandstone, MN (55072)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 75F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.