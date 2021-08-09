The Highway 123 project in Sandstone will get underway Monday, August 16. Phases one and two will be completed between August and mid October, according to Minnesota Department of Transportation project manager Douglas Kerfeld. Residents should plan alternate routes as there will be lane closures and detours once the project begins.
The first phase is on the east side of town, between Park Avenue and Duxbury Road and the second phase is between Highway 123 and Division Street.
Improvements include, realignment of the TH 23/Highway 123 intersection, pavement resurfacing, sidewalk extensions and improvements and storm sewer and drainage improvements.
City Administrator Kathy George is excited for the improvements. There will be a new sidewalk added from PHASE to the Old military Road and a section on 3rd Street. Other improvements are widening the shoulder to Robinson Park and near Casey’s.
“All of these improvements will make it easier and safer for people to walk and bike around town,” said George. “And MnDOT is not charging the city for the sidewalk/shoulder improvements.”
She said the city will get additional work done, including hydrants, lighting, water main and manholes throughout the project The cost estimate for that portion is $74,280.87
Phase three will start mid May 2022 between Division Street and Park Avenue.
The estimated cost of the project is $4.5 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.