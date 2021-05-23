Robinson Quarry Park or Robinson Park?
The Sandstone Parks and Recreation Commission is researching the origins of the name Robinson Park for the former Sandstone Quarry site. Commissioners are consid- ering changing the name of the park from the present Robinson Park to Robinson Quarry Park. Their hope with the name change would be to differentiate the Sandstone park from the Robinson Park in Pine City. They also would like to feature more of the his- tory of the site by including the quarry aspects of the area with the name.
Prior to approving a name change, the commissioners asked that City Administrator Kathy George research the ori- gins of the name for the park.
Commissioner John Gaede shared with the commission
in an email after their meeting some information that he had found in the book “More of
the Sandstone Story.” Accord- ing to the information found Robinson Park was named for Percy Robinson who managed and was a buttermaker at Sandstone Creamery from 1922
• A logo for Panther Park was selected. After a contest was run, the winner logo was the above with 56 votes.
until 1955. Robinson was the state champion buttermaker for Land O’Lakes Minnesota from 1927 until 1931. He was
on the Sandstone City Coun- cil from 1933 until 1951 and Mayor of Sandstone from 1958 until his death in 1960. An ardent outdoorsmen, Robinson worked tirelessly to have a park built in the former quarry site in Sandstone. Two months before his death in November of 1960, the city council named the park in his honor due to his “untiring efforts.”
As part of the large construc- tion project that is planned
for Robinson Park, the com- mission and contractors were required to contract with an
• Mayor Pete Spartz has issued a Mayor’s Challenge to raise funds for Panther Park. He will match individual donations received up to about $5,000. An account has been created at Members Cooperative Credit Union.
• Streets and Parks Supervisor Hiler questioned if there was concern that the upcoming Minnesota 23/Trunk Highway 123 project would interfere with the Quarry Days parade route. Administrator George is following up with the Minne- sota Department of Transpor- tation.
