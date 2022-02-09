The City of Sandstone has been seeking owner interest for an upcoming grant. Funds can be used to rehabilitate commercial buildings and owner-occupied homes of low to moderate income households.
Interested property owners should attend the following public hearing on: February, 16 at 6 p.m. at Sandstone City Hall
The city, with the help of Lakes and Pines Community Action Council, Inc. is preparing an application to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) for grant funds for the Small Cities Development Program (SCDP).
The SCDP is a very competitive grant program. Because the funding is limited, the State requires that all communities requesting grant funds show that there is significant interest in the program from property owners.
Individual property owners could receive loans for essential repairs. If they still live in their home as their primary residence for 10 years, the loan would be considered a grant. The grant would pay up to 100 percent, of a maximum of $25,000 toward eligible improvements.
Commercial grant funds can be loaned to individual property owners for 10 years, at which time, if the property is still owned and occupied by a business, the funds are forgiven and considered a grant. The grant will pay up to 70% or a maximum of $40,000 per building towards essential repairs. Preference will be given to buildings with existing businesses over vacant ones.
Interested property owners should contact the Energy-Housing Department at Lakes & Pines CAC, Inc. at 800-832-6082 or 320-679-1800 by email at nicole.klosner@lakesandpines.org, at www.lakesandpines.org or by mail at 1700 Maple Avenue East, Mora, MN 55051 to have the above mentioned activity brochures mailed to them. Information is also available at the Sandstone City Hall. Interest is needed by March 1, 2022.
