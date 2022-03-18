The team at the City of Sandstone and its Park Board members have been working hard to get the Panther Park project going. They have been busy looking at plans, raising money through donations and applying for grants.
The process began in 2020 when the city undertook a community development initiative. According to City Administrator, Kathy George, the process involved gathering a long list of recommendations and ideas and using them as a foundation for future development. Approximately 50 community members participated in the process. One of the six priorities that surfaced from the process was “Building Stronger Community Connections.” Many of the comments related to this priority was the need for a new playground.
The city took these comments and formulated a plan. The location will be on the property where the old Members Credit Union building was located. MCCU donated the land to the city.
Plans for Panther Park include a new playground facility along with a new basketball court. The existing skatepark will be relocated to this new area and a new feature will be added as well as improving the existing ramps.. The city was awarded funds from the Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission 2021 Skate Park Grant Program for the skatepark relocation and improvements. The Sandstone Economic Development Authority is funding the basketball court.
The city has received donations from community members and businesses. Recently they received a donation of $54,760.55 from the Lions Club International fund, $5,000 from Northview Bank and $10,000 from Mayor Pete Spartz’s challenge as well as many others. In addition to these donations, the city also received a donation of $9,500 from Karry White for the swing frame and seats. This donation is in addition to the memorials given in memory of Alan White.
“Alan really wanted to see those swings in the park being able to be used by kids of all different abilities, and when I looked at the picture of the park I felt moved to donate those funds. Community is about bringing people together and that needs to start with our kids when they are young,” said White.
At a Park Board meeting last week it was decided to put some items off until the next phase of the project. This will help the city meet the 50% match requirement needed to apply for a grant from the DNR. They include:
$35,073 Bathroom Facility
$37,095 Ornamental Fence
$16,871 Firefly play feature
$1,758 Picnic Table
$2,608 Benches – quantity 4 (652.00 each)
$5,190 Drinking Fountain
$1,092 Bicycle Repair Stand
$814 Bicycle Racks – quantity 2 (407.00 each)
$1,756 Trash Receptacles
$5,020 Trees – removal and replacement
These items total $107,277. Although these items are being held off for now, the infrastructure for all will be put in place during phase one. Playground features are the focus of the current DNR grant application.
The skatepark and basketball court projects are slated to begin this summer. If the DNR Outdoor Recreation Grant funds are awarded, the playground features will be installed in 2023.
Fundraising efforts continue to complete the next phase of Panther Park. Tax deductible donations can be sent to City of Sandstone, PO Box 641, Sandstone, MN 55072. The City of Sandstone would like to thank everyone for their generosity!
