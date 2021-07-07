Finlayson Fourth was a day filled with hugs, laughing and much conversation as people came together to celebrate on Independence Day for the first time in two years.
The 5K race drew many competitors at 8 a.m. Alice Linden won first place with a time of 30:56 in the girls 5-9 year old category and Liam Kritzeck took first with a time of 27:06 for the 5-9 years old boys.
Lindy Torgerson was exited as she was crowned Little Miss Finlayson and Brooklyn Crandall took first runner up.
Mother Nature provided sunshine and hot weather as residents lined the streets to cheer for their favorite floats in the afternoon. Many children and a few adults took advantage of the cold water as the firemen sprayed their hoses in the middle of the street before the firefighters water fight.
Residents had a perfect evening to enjoy the annual fireworks show at dusk.
Most of all, people enjoyed each others company and being out and about again for a little taste of the old normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.