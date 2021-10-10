Through five states, mountains, deserts and grizzly bears, 19-year-old Hinckley-Finlayson graduate Howie Hodena rode his bike 2,500 miles from Eureka, Montana to Antelope Wells, New Mexico, to complete the Great Divide Trail.
The idea to make this trek came to Hodena about two years ago, the summer before his senior year. While he researched the trip, he worked for his dad and after his graduation in 2020 he became a paraprofessional at Hinckley Schools. This helped him earn the funds to make his trip possible.
Hodena left Minnesota on June 25, 2021 with a group of friends who volunteered to drive him to the starting point in Eureka, just 8 miles from the Canadian border. In non Covid-19 times, most people who bike the Great Divide (also known as Dividers) start at the beginning of the trail in Jasper, British Columbia Canada. However, with the borders closed Hodena had to stay within the U.S.
Hodena prepared himself to face this adventure alone.
“Right as my friends dropped me off it hit me hard, I’m going to do this alone...and my access to getting home was getting further and further away,” he recalled. He almost called for them to come back, but he pulled himself together and prepared for the long road ahead of him.
“There were times I wondered if I really wanted to do this, but I knew if I didn’t do it now I would regret it later.”
His tent, food, water, sleeping pad and everything else necessary for survival were carried on his bike. Although he started his journey alone, he met other bikers along the way who he rode the trail with.
In the first 10 miles he met up with two gentlemen, Tim and Glen, who were 60 and 70 years old. He rode with them for a few days but soon realized, “I am 50 years younger than them and so naturally faster. I loved traveling with them but needed to go faster. So, I found a younger group to ride with.”
He met a group of three younger people, Ethan, Tricia and Mikey. He rode with them through Wyoming, then he and Ethan stayed together until New Mexico where Howie met up with his parents who supported him through the state.
A map, available through the Adventure Cycling Association, listed camping spots, water stops and much more for the entirety of the trip. Most of the campgrounds were very informal, he explained.
“Some were just a flat spot in the woods.” Most of his nights were spent camping in his one person tent. On rest days he would seek out a hotel or somewhere a little nicer to stay.
Because most of the Dividers have the same maps, they end up camping together a lot, Hodena explained. The biggest group he remembers camping with was about 15 people.
“It was super cool, because they are all going through the same thing you are.” There were days where a group of us would camp together, leave at different times and arrive at the next campground at different times...but still be together for the night.
The amount of time riding each day varied, but the average at the beginning was 30-40 miles, then later trickled up into 50-60 miles per day and once in New Mexico it went up to 80-130 miles per day.
The challenges of different states
Each state had its own challenges, said Hodena. Montana and northern Wyoming are bear country, as in grizzly bears.
The map listed which campgrounds had bear boxes. Bear boxes are locked containers that are the ideal method of storing and protecting food. They were very careful to stay where these were available and provided a little extra protection from unwanted visitors.
During the trip, Hodena did see a total of four grizzly bears. The first was on his second day of riding, they had made a quick stop and then saw the bear about a half a football field away from them. The bear didn’t bother them, it just watched them and then walked slowly into the woods and left them alone.
“We were all pretty scared, we knew if that thing comes there isn’t much we could do about it. We had our bear spray, but it’s not like we had a gun with us.”
While in bear country, riders would have to yell before going around a corner so as to not surprise the bears.
The other bears he saw were a mom and two cubs, Hodena referred to them as tourist bears. They were near a more populated area of Wyoming and are used to people. These bears even have their own website.
Wyoming brought on another challenge called the Great Basin or Red Desert. This 155 mile stretch of the trail is the longest part of the trip with no water source.
“Before the trip I was rock climbing with one of my friends and he offered to be my water source during this part. I thought to myself it would be super cool if he did, but at the same time I didn’t fully believe he would be there. But he came out. I think I could have done it without him, but was so glad I didn’t have to.
“Having a good friend be there for emotional support was amazing,” said Hodena, as it was the halfway point of the adventure.
Idaho’s biggest challenge was 40 miles of trail made up of mostly volcanic ash.
Colorado brought the challenge of the Rocky Mountains. There were days where they spent four to six hours just climbing the mountain...no downhills, just straight climbing, said Hodena. The trail is not paved at all...it’s dirt, gravel and rocks.
“It was a flip of a coin if you would get a good downhill. Most of the time I didn’t get a good downhill, sometimes a downhill would take longer than the uphill. I would have to be riding my brakes the whole time making sure I didn’t fall off and hit my head on a huge boulder or something,” he said.
In Colorado, Hodena had just finished a large downhill section when he realized he had lost his clothes bag. He had to ride back up the mountain to retrieve it. Later that same day, he also ended up going over his handlebars. He had some bumps and scrapes from that, but “it was good timing for a fall,” he said because that day his siblings traveled to meet him near Steamboat, Colorado where they spent a few days together.
“Everything in New Mexico was hard,” said Hodena. The trails were mountainous and sometimes very hard to travel.
There were times where he would have to walk his bike through parts of the trail as there was no way to safely ride. He went on to say, the nicest people he met were the ones in New Mexico.
“In New Mexico, I went into a restaurant for lunch, not knowing they didn’t take cards. I only had $5 in cash. The guy working there asked if I was a Divider and when I said yes, he said, ‘We take care of Dividers here.’ It was so cool.”
“You get a lot of credit all along the trail for being a Divider,” said Hodena. “If you have a problem with your bike, the bike shop will take care of you first. Restaurants will feed you for free ... some people actually open their homes or guest houses to Dividers for no charge. It was a great opportunity for a hot shower and a comfortable place to sleep.”
Hodena’s parents met him in New Mexico. They supported him through the whole state, driving with him if the route that day allowed. They would make sure he had water and food, drive up 10 miles or so and he would catch up and they would fill up his water again and so on and they carried his bags during that time so his bike was nice and light.
People
The trip took Hodena 46 days, including eight rest days where he didn’t ride.
The best part of the whole trip, said Hodena, was the people. “I wasn’t expecting to meet as many people as I did,” he said. There were people of all ages riding the trail, “I even met a dad and his five year old,” but the average age he figures was around 30-40.
It was an emotional rollercoaster at times Hodena said.
At one point, early on in his adventure, he was sitting on a bench not having the best day, thinking about calling his parents when another biker, who had done the trail a year before (at the same age Hodena was) gave him a pep talk and told him he’s got this.
Hodena said it helped him have the courage to go on.
Next adventure
The 46-day adventure was one Hodena will never forget.
As for what the next adventure holds, he’s not sure, but he would like to go back, when the borders are fully open, and do this again, except to include the 350 miles of the trail that starts in Canada.
Another adventure, he would like to accomplish, is to take his bike and tour Europe.
