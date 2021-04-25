Sandstone is getting a new park and the city needs your help choosing a logo. The name will be Panther Park, a nod to the Sandstone High School mascot from the days of old.
Panther Park will be located across from “The Rock” where the old Members Credit Union building once was. The property was donated by Members Credit Union to the City of Sandstone for this use. The park will have a playground as well as a basketball court and a picnic area. The Skate Park currently located at Angle Park will also be relocated to Panther Park. Sandstone currently rents the property Angle Park is located on from Burlington Northern Railroad. Relocating this park will save the city the cost of rent for this property.
The City of Sandstone has applied for two grants to help fund this project. The first application was submitted to the Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission, for the Skate Park area, moving the Skate Park from it’s current location, adding a DIY Spine, and away.” George suggested the garden be named the “ Mary Thorvig Memorial Tree Garden,” the other members of the Park and Recreation Commission agreed.
The Park Commission talked about different locations where the garden could be located. Eagle Field, located near the Old School Art Center, was discussed and will be looked into as the location for this garden.
Park Clean Up/Earth Day
Park clean up activities are scheduled for Friday, April 23 and Saturday, April 24. The city invites anyone interested in helping to gather and clean up the various City Parks on their own timeline. Refreshments will be served on Saturday at noon in the Train Park. Trash bags and gloves will be provided.
Other important dates include:
Arts in the Park - Tuesdays in June
National Night Out - August 3, 2021
Quarry Days - August 13-14, 2021
Oktoberfest - October 2, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.