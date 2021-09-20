The Sandstone History Center held a book signing on Saturday, September 11. Loren Else, a 1971 graduate of Sandstone High School, the “Rock”, wrote a book about the Sandstone High School, 1920-1971 called Times Gone By. Years ago, Muriel Langseth asked Else if he was interested in doing research for a publication about the school years at “The Rock”. Else collected and researched lots of pictures, events, productions, athletic events, homecomings and created a journey through the years at the majestic arches of the Sandstone High School back in the day. The book’s cover is beautifully designed with pictures in purple and white.
Else was recently inducted into the Sandstone/Askov/East Central Hall of Fame. Else received Associate of Arts degree from Lakewood State Junior College (now Century College) in 1973 and a Bachelor of Arts from St. Cloud State University in 1975. He retired from a career with the Federal Bureau of Prisons and as a correction consultant. Else was a Minnesota State High School basketball official for many years. He is currently a columnist for the Rochester Post Bulletin newspaper and occasionally shares his articles with the local papers. Else lives in Rochester with his wife, DeeDee. They have two children, Jessica and Travis, and two grandchildren, Grant and Olivia.
