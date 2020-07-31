On Tuesday, July 21 Chris’ Foods in Sandstone held their annual Best Bagger competition. This year’s winner was Tyler Thorvig.
The first Minnesota competition was held in 1989 by the Minnesota Grocers Association (MGA). On the state level baggers are tested on their ability to pack the ever popular reusable bags with commonly bought items. The contestants are scored on their speed, weight distribution, proper bag building technique and style. Thorvig will move on to the state competition at the Mall of America on August 15. Good Luck Tyler!
