Sandstone Township has not approved a contract with the Sandstone Fire Department or any other department for fire services in 2022.
What this means for Sandstone Township residents is unclear.
Sandstone Township chairman Jon Dorau said, “We are not against fire protection, we want to provide that for our residents.”
He explained part of the reason they did not approve a contract came down to cost and some contract details.
The township’s fire service contract for 2021 was approximately $31,000; this went up from approximately $14,000 in previous years. The proposed cost for the year 2022 was initially $28,062; after negotiations between the City of Sandstone and all of the townships they serve, the cost for Sandstone Township was reduced to $20,044.
Sandstone City Administrator Kathy George said the reason for cost increases included phasing out the 30% reduction that had been applied during previous years and increased costs for equipment and supplies.
The township brought a proposal to the City of Sandstone requesting a three year contract at a fixed rate of $20,044 per year. The city responded saying they can not lock in a contract with no room for inflation or cost increases.
George expressed concerns for fairness in sharing costs of operating the fire department. Any reduction in cost to Sandstone township is put on the backs of city residents, as well as affecting the other townships covered by the Sandstone Fire Department.
The City of Sandstone will absorb Sandstone township’s portion this year, said George.
So what happens if there is a fire in a township without a fire services contract? At this point there is no clear answer.
This situation has not presented itself before so there is a lot that is not known at the time. “It is definitely something we need to do more research on,” said George. “It is likely that the Sandstone City Council will revise the fee schedule to include billing townships/entities for time/materials/equipment when the Sandstone Fire Department is called out and there is no Fire Service Agreement in place.”
Mayor Pete Spartz said “Each and every fire alarm in the township will be responded to by every resource Sandstone has, whether or not there is an agreement.”
However, according to George the State Fire Marshall Division explained to her, technically, the Sandstone Fire Department cannot provide aid without being asked. So, without having a contract, and with no Mutual Aid Agreement that covers Townships who do not have a Fire Contract with another Fire Department, the fire department may not be able to respond to a call in Sandstone Township due to liability issues and concerns.
