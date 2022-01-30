A Chevy 2500 pickup truck went through the ice on Pokegama Lake Jan. 17 as the driver was on a well-traveled ice road at the north end of the lake.
The truck, owned by Cole Newman but driven by friend Charlie Rich, traveled southwest on an ice road out of the Floppy Crappie when the front end broke through, said Newman. Rich was able to open the door and escape the truck before it went under.
Rich said he was going about five miles per hour when the front tire broke through the ice. “I opened the door and jumped out then tucked and rolled,” recalled Rich, “then watched the truck go down and called Cole to tell him not to come out this way. It was frightening but not too bad because I actually got out before it went down and just got my feet wet.”
The truck is now fully submerged underwater and has been frozen over by over six inches of ice with cones placed to keep lake traffic from the affected area. The vehicle will be extricated from the water in the next couple weeks with divers removing the plow from the vehicle first. The plow and truck will then be towed out.
Newman said that the road had been used for at least two weeks, and the place where the truck went through was not likely a spot where a current existed. Fisherman augered holes next to where the truck went in and found 15-17 inch ice thickness.
A couple theories surfaced as to why the truck, which was not weighed down with excess equipment or a wheelhouse, went in the lake. Lifelong lake resident, Iver Peterson, said that it’s possible a spring could have been present under that area of the ice but didn’t believe there is one in that location. Another theory is that carp could have been swimming or congregating en masse just below the ice causing a current and affecting ice formation.
“Way back in the ‘50s a little farther north of my place (the southeast corner of Pokegama), a car went through where there shouldn’t have been a spring,” noted Peterson. “It may have been carp underneath the ice.”
A fish current? Maybe
Carp are a freshwater fish which will spend more time near the ice surface rather than staying near lake bottoms, helping cause ice-thinning action, according to authorities.
In 2014, the Mankato Free Press reported that carp were multiplying so much that their swimming and schooling in the frozen-over waters of Lake Elysian caused some breakthroughs in the ice.
There were two pickups and two ATVs that went through the ice in an area where carp activity is unusually intense.
“There’s so many carp in the lake and the lake is relatively shallow,” said Brad Milbrath, chief deputy of the Waseca County Sheriff’s Department in the article. “They sit there, rub against the ice and the movement of the water deteriorates the ice.”
The Pioneer reached out to DNR Area Fisheries Supervisor Leslie George. She noted after checking the most recent data collected on the lake from 2018, that Pokegama has “relatively high numbers” of carp. She added that the DNR will be out on Pokegama and Cross lakes this summer to update the fish population data. She added that she is hesitant to point the finger at fish activity as a cause of weak ice but gave the disclaimer that it’s not impossible.
“It’s one of those things where we’ll be left speculating,” said George. “I’m sure it’s possible with a shallow lake with a large carp population. We know there are carp in the river and that they travel to Pokegama and Cross.”
