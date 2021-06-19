In honor of Father’s Day on Sunday, June 20, the Pine County Courier asked area dads this question: What is your best dad advice?
Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson, Sandstone
Has two adult children, pictured with granddaughter
“Enjoy your kids at the stage they’re at and don’t wish for the changes that will naturally come soon enough. Teenage trouble is worse than terrible twos trouble, so don’t borrow tomorrow’s trouble.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.