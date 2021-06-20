In honor of Father’s Day on Sunday, June 20, the Pine County Courier asked area dads this question: What is your best dad advice?
Pastor Chris Cundiff, Sandstone
Has three young children
“Show love with actions, not just words and respect everyone even if you dont think they deserve it. Invest in people, not just things and live your life in the knowledge that God loves you very much.”
