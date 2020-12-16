“I don’t know where the last 100 years went,” Delores Dukeman said. Dukeman survived the Great Depression, two heart attacks, two strokes, ovarian cancer and most recently, double pneumonia to make it to 100.
“I’m a tough old bird,” Dukeman said with a laugh.
She turned 100-years-old on Friday, Oct. 30.
She was born and raised in Sandstone, Minn. on a small hobby farm. Her four brothers helped with the cows and Dukeman helped with household chores with her six sisters.
“We never had to be reminded to do our chores,” Dukeman said.
Her mom taught her to make bread when she was eight. After that, it became her responsibility to make bread and cinnamon rolls for the family. Dukeman said she did not like to wash clothes on the washboard because it hurt her hands.
She said they did not have much at Christmas time. They made popcorn and cranberry strings to decorate the tree. They picked the cranberries out of a lake near Tamarack, Minn. earlier in the year and stored them in a big wine barrel. The family had pancakes with cranberries every morning for breakfast. Dukeman said she didn’t eat cranberries for a long time.
Once in a while the family used real candles on the Christmas tree, but Dukeman said it was too dangerous so they stopped.
She remembers finding a small, brown paper bag with candy in her shoes on Christmas morning. She explained it was delivered by St. Nicholas, not Santa.
Some years the children received a large gift such as a sled. It was the only large gift her parents could afford that year and the siblings had to share it. Dukeman vividly remembers the Hoover Apron with red flowers she received one year. She said she did not have to share that gift.
One of her favorite memories growing up as a young teen was hosting dance parties at the house after her parents went to bed on Saturday nights. She said one person brought an accordion and played polkas and waltzes.
“I loved to dance,” Dukeman said wistfully.
THE GREAT DEPRESSION YEARS
Dukeman met her husband, Chester, on a blind date. They spent a lot of time together and got engaged eight months later. Dukeman chuckled as she explained she lied about her age so they could marry. She was 17 years old and said she was 19. The couple paid $1.50 for the wedding license on April 21, 1938.
“We had $12 in our pocket,” Dukeman said. They went to a relatives house after the wedding for a chicken dinner and a glass of beer. She is amazed how much money people spend on weddings now.
Her husband was in the Navy. During World War II he was stationed in San Francisco, California for four years. Dukeman said they often had someone staying with them. She enjoyed taking the trolley to donate blood every few months. She said the conductors put on a show for the riders, including swinging around on the poles.
“They were kind of like clowns,” Dukeman said. “It was really nice.”
She said the effects of the Great Depression continued after it officially ended.
“We parked the car in the winter and walked everywhere,” Dukeman said. She said they were happy to have $2 left after they filled the gas tank.
The first president she voted for was President Franklin Roosevelt. She voted by absentee ballot because she was living in California at the time.
She said life continued to be tough during the war years.
“We got one pair of shoes a year during war time,” Dukeman said. “Gas was rationed. They read the meter because you were only allowed a certain amount of miles.” She said families were allotted food stamps, red stamps for meat and butter, blue stamps for canned goods. She said chicken was one food that was not rationed at the time.
Dukeman said one day she went to the local market place in San Francisco to purchase chicken. She noticed a woman who was wearing expensive furs and seemed to be out of place at the butcher market with sawdust on the floor.
The woman approached Dukeman and asked to see her receipt after she completed her purchase.
“She checked my receipt to make sure I didn’t buy anything from the black market,” Dukeman explained. “She let me go. It was scary.”
THE LATER YEARS
She said she lived a good life with her husband. They had three girls. Dukeman retired from Red Owl Stores in 1979 and the couple spent winters in Texas for the next 30 years. They made many new friends from all over the world at the senior community. They played games, attended dances and church. During Christmas residents lit candles and walked to the church while singing Silent Night.
“I miss that,” Dukeman said sadly. “I like to sing.”
In 1994 Chester had a stroke while the couple was on the way to Texas. He was 80 years old.
She worries about the small businesses during the pandemic. She said residents need to band together and help each other out.
She does not use any social media or a cell phone.
Dukeman said some things are better now and others are worse.
She said her sight and hearing are bad these days and all of her siblings and friends are gone.
“There’s nobody around I went to school with,” Dukeman said sadly.
Cindy Seaman visited Dukeman as a home health aide.
“She is a wonderful lady,” Seaman said. Dukeman moved from her apartment into a nursing home when she got sick with double pneumonia.
“We thought we were going to lose her,” Seaman said. They visited her in the hospital, then the nursing home. When COVID-19 appeared, visitors were no longer allowed. Dukeman was invited to move in with Seaman and her sister’s family, Johanna and Joe Diethelm in Mora, Minn.
My sister and I didnt want her to be alone during COVID-19,” Seaman said.
They celebrated Dukeman’s 100th birthday at the Askov Museum.
“It was absolutely wonderful,” Dukeman said with a huge smile. She added that it’s hard to identify people in the photos because of the masks.
What is it like to live to 100-years-old? “It wasn’t so bad, I’m still here,” said Dukeman with a chuckle.
