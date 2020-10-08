Angelika L. Menard
January 29, 1949 - September 13, 2020
Angelika L. Menard, age 71, of Sandstone Minn., passed away on September 13, 2020 at Essentia Health with family by her side.
Angelika was born in Dorum, Germany to Rolf and Lianne (Pilz) Huebner on January 29 1949. Angelika lived in Bremerhaven Germany, England, Lake Elmo, Minn. Angelika settled and retired in Sandstone, Minn. She graduated form Primary school in Germany after which she traveled and upon returning to Bremerhaven she met and on December 16, 1969 married Elton Menard. After returning to the States Angelika made all the steps and became a Naturalized United States Citizen.
Angelika always cared for people and made her life long career working in the health care field mostly in Long Term Care. She was a C.N.A and T.M.A. She also worked for a while as a Pharmacy Technician. Angelika enjoyed many different activities such as crocheting, paper cutting, bowling and playing cards. Angelika enjoyed sitting out in the yard in the warm morning sun having a nice cup of coffee with her husband Elton, daughter-in-law Lisa and granddaughter Isabella.
Angelika is preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Michael Huebner, grandparents and many aunts and uncles.
Angelika is survived by her sons; Michael (Lisa) of Sandstone, Kevin of Sandstone and granddaughter Isabella (Michael and Lisa) Menard of Sandstone.
A memorial service is not yet planned and will be held at a later date when Angelika and Elton will be laid to final rest at Fort Snelling.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, Minn. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
(Published in the Pine County Courier 9.24.20)
