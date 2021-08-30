Brian L. Zimmermann
March 16, 1971 - August 4, 2021
Brian Lee Zimmermann was born to Dennis and Judith Zimmermann on March 16, 1971 in Anoka, Minn., and left this world too soon on August 4, 2021. He grew up on the family farm west of Sandstone and graduated from East Central High School in 1989, where he played football and ran track. After briefly attending Vermilion Community College in Ely, Minn., he joined the US Army. Upon completing basic training at Fort Benning, Ga., he served as a combat infantryman with the First Infantry Division, “The Big Red One”, out of Fort Riley, Kan.; and fought in the Persian Gulf War (Desert Storm). He received numerous awards, including the Combat Infantryman Badge and three Bronze Stars for his service.
Brian met his wife Erica (Sabolik) while stationed at Fort Riley, and they were married on March 20, 1993, in Wichita Kan., after which they moved back to Sandstone. He worked in the family business, Zimmermann’s, for many years before starting his own company ZimCon. He enjoyed growing it from the ground up, and it allowed him and Erica the freedom and opportunity to travel throughout the U.S. as they worked; and to escape down south during the cold Minnesota winters.
Brian loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and just being in nature. He was extremely talented and could figure out a way to make anything work. His most recent project was working on his new race car. He enjoyed meeting new people, and made friends everywhere he went. His struggle with PTSD led him to help other veterans, which became a big part of his life. Brian was the inspiration for the ‘Silent Battle’ bronze statue created by Anita Miller to honor those suffering or lost to Post Traumatic Stress, and which was part of the ‘Eyes of Freedom’ Lima Company Traveling Memorial.
Most of all, he loved his family. He was a devoted father to his two sons, Logan and Riley. Though he left us way before we were ready, he left us with a lifetime of wonderful memories to cherish and remember the love and fun times together. He will be forever loved and missed.
Brian was preceded in death by his father Dennis Zimmermann, his niece Nina Zimmermann, aunt Janet Boldenow, uncle Leonard Breyen, grandparents, and too many of his fellow “brothers”.
Brian is survived by his wife Erica, sons Logan (fiancé Brittany) and Riley, mother Judith Zimmermann, brother Kurt (Ann) Zimmermann, nephews Thomas Woodard and Sergei (Kayla) Zimmermann, great-nephew Carter, in-laws Robert and Jacque Sabolik and many cousins, aunts and uncles. And lastly, his beloved “PTSD doggie” Copper, who he would want everyone to know is a SHE (not a he).
A funeral service is planned for Brian on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 6 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kroschel, Minn. with Pastor Timothy Shiller officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Military honors are being provided by Mora American Legion Post 201. Burial will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
