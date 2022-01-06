Bruce K. Nelson
Bruce K. Nelson went to heaven on Christmas Eve morning 2021 surrounded by family at home. Preceeded in death by parents Ken and Rita Nelson. Survived by sisters Suzanne (Kirk) Mahr and Sharon Keith, nieces Christie (Brian) Rademacher and Emily Mahr, nephew Mitchell (Carli) Mahr, and great niece Jazmine Keith. Bruce grew up in Coon Rapids, MN. He went to Blaine High School then moved from Coon Rapids to Giese, MN where he was partners with his Dad Kenneth Nelson in the Giese General Store. He ran the store with his dad for several years before moving to Minneapolis where he worked as a bartender. From there he moved to Milwaukee where he bartended and was the caretaker of a local hotel. He moved back up to Giese to care for his mother and Father where he spent the remainder of his years working at the Finlayson Muni bartending and selling pull tabs. He was always wanting to help others, a kind gentle soul with a knack for details. If it needed to be fixed, he could do and do it better than anyone else. He was a good friend, uncle, brother, son and will make the best angel we have ever had. We love you Bruce and will miss you until we meet again.
Memorial Service at noon on January 29 at Finlayson Community Center, 2195 Finland Avenue, Finlayson, Minnesota 55735 with visitation one hour prior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.