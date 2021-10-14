Carl W. Colby
November 25, 1934 - October 1, 2021
Carl Winchester Colby, age 86, of Sandstone passed away on Friday October 1, 2021 at Sandstone Health Care Center.
He was born November 25, 1934 in Sandstone to Vernon and Daizie (Lynch) Colby. He graduated from Sandstone High School in 1952. A short time after high school, Carl worked for the Minnesota Highway Department. He then attended a telegraphy course in Kerrick. Carl was a telegrapher for the Great Northern Railroad in 1954 for short term, then decided to join the National Guard serving for six years. He also worked with his father in the Pine County Courier Newspaper business.
Carl married Beverly (Foss) Anderson on July 17, 1965 at St John’s Lutheran Church in Kroschel, Minn. In 1970, Carl and Bev purchased the business from his father, Vernon, and owned it for 10 years. The business was sold in 1980 where he continued to work for a few more years.
He continued to be a business owner purchasing the JcPenny catalog store for several years in Sandstone along with driving bus. He drove bus for East Central School District for 25 years.
Carl’s hobbies included: reading the newspaper, feeding the birds, spending time with his dog Benji, friends, family and grandchildren. He also enjoyed fishing. His favorite lakes to go to were Lac Seul and Kabetogama.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Colby; mother, Daizie Colby; and brother, Richard Colby.
Carl is survived by his wife Beverly of 56 years; daughter: Dena Colby; sons: Kyle (Jennifer) Colby, Kenric Colby; grandson: Joshua Burkhart, granddaughters: Chryslynn (Alex) Hillier, Hannah Colby and Steve Sovinski, Haley Colby; great-grandchildren: Allison and Dilon Hillier; sister and brother in-laws: Jean Colby, Barry and Eileen Foss, Rod and Sue Foss, Bill Foss and Pamela Messina, Arnold Foss; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 11 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 3289 Velvet Street, Hinckley, Minn. (Kroschel).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.