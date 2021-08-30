Charles A. Palmer
April 18, 1939 - August 7, 2021
Charles A. “Buddy” Palmer died on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at his home in Floodwood. He was 82 years old.
Charles was born on April 18, 1939 in Hinckley, Minnesota to Elmer and Viola (Dancer) Palmer. The family later moved to McGrath where Charles attended school until he moved to Sandstone to help his sister on the farm. He graduated from Sandstone High School. After graduation he worked in the mines of the Iron Range and on road construction until he was called to serve in the U.S. Army. He served at Fort Carson, Colorado as a medic.
On March 31, 1962 he was united in marriage to Joanne Hedtke and they lived in Colorado Springs until their return to Minnesota. Charles worked construction and at Ft. Snelling until an opening came up with MnDOT. He worked there for 36 years until his retirement in 2004.
Charles enjoyed hunting and fishing and many vacations were spent camping, hiking, and boating with his family. His great appreciation and respect of nature were passed down to his three daughters.
Charles was able to remain in his home where he received wonderful care from his family and hospice team.
Charles was preceded in death by a son, Charles; his daughter, Viann; brother-in-law, Donald and his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne; his three daughters, Jaynette Hutchinson, Debra (Dan) Frantti and Erika (Dylan) Eigenberger; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister Arlene; one niece and two nephews.
Private services are being held with Pastor Richard Langhorst officiating. Military honors are being provided by the Hinckley Honor Guard.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral Homes, Tatting-Methven Chapel, Hinckley, Minnesota
