Daniel M. Peterson
March 21, 1933 - January 2, 2022
Daniel Mark Peterson, 88, of Giese, passed away on Jan 2, 2022.
Dan graduated from McGrath High School, served in the Army Band and attended the University of Minnesota, earning a degree in Agricultural Business. He married Evelyn Burzlaff on his birthday in Dodge Center on March 21, 1959 (62 years).
Although Dan has held many occupations, he lived over half his life in Giese, Minn. Dan and his family have also lived in Rochester, Minn., Dodge County, Minn. (Farm) and Olivia Minn. Dan was loved for his strong faith, work ethic, wit, stories and sense of humor.
Dan is survived by his wife Evelyn, Children: Pam (Tim) Eng, Mark Peterson, Jonna (Terry) Marholz, Susan Battles, Linda (Jim) Hannasch, Steve (Dani) Peterson; many grandchildren, and his sister Dorothy Norback.
A memorial service was held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Giese Minn. on Thursday, January 6, 2022.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
