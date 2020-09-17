Delores E. Youso
January 2, 1940 - September 7, 2020
Delores “Dee” Eleanor Youso, age 80, of Sandstone, Minn. passed away at her home on Monday, September 7, 2020 with her husband by her side.
Dee was born on January 2, 1940 to Paul and Frances (Stachovich) Zelenka in St. Paul, Minn. After graduating from high school, Dee went on to obtain her Associates degree. She lived her younger years in the St. Paul area working in accounting at Summit Orthopedics. Dee met her future husband, Harold in Foley, Minn. As they began their life together, they decided to move to Hinckley where Dee continued her career in accounting at SCI Cable. There were many things that Dee enjoyed such as bird watching, wild life, research on the computer, dogs, horse shows and the Pine County Fair. The one thing that always brought a smile to Dee’s face was spending time with her family.
Dee is preceded in death by her parents, son Dale and her daughter, Suzette Potter.
Dee is survived by her husband, Harold; her sons, Kenneth Youso, Kevin Youso; her grandchildren, Nathan Youso, Megan Youso, Ashley Potter, Michelle Potter; her brother, Roger Zelenka; her sisters, Shirley Munoz, Mary Ann Dee and three great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Delores on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Sandstone with Father Joseph Sirba officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Finlayson following the service.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, Minn. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
(Published in the Pine County Courier 9.17.20)
