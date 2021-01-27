Dorane “Duke” Pogatchnik
April 22, 1957 - January 15, 2021
Dorane “Duke” Pogatchnik, age 63, of Marshall, Minnesota, died on Friday, January 15, 2021, at his home. Private funeral services will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Marshall, Minnesota. Interment will be at the Peace Lutheran Church Cemetery, Finlayson, Minnesota, where graveside services, open to the public, are 1 p.m. Monday, January 25, 2021. A walk-through visitation, also open to the public, will be held from 4 – 8 p.m., on Friday, January 22, 2021, at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall. Occupancy limits and social distancing must be observed throughout all services. Masks are required at all public indoor gatherings.
Dorane Alfred Pogatchnik was born to Lowell and Carol (Lieske) Pogatchnik in Rochester, Minnesota, on April 22, 1957. He was baptized as an infant and later confirmed when the family was living in Middle River, Minnesota. His family moved around frequently throughout his childhood, eventually settling in Finlayson, Minn. where Duke graduated high school in 1975. Duke briefly attended college before starting his banking career. At age 25, Duke moved to Russell, Minnesota, to manage the Farmers State Bank of Russell (now First Independent Bank). In 1985 he married Diane Richter and in 1988 they had a son, Curtis, who died in infancy. Duke and Diane later separated and divorced.
In the early 90s Duke met MaJa Wagner. Duke and MaJa married and had three children: Alexandra “Allie”, James and Gabrielle “Gabby”. The couple moved to Marshall in 1999 as the bank and family grew. Duke and MaJa divorced in 2010. Duke was very dedicated to his work, pouring himself into growing the family banking business. He was known for being extremely intelligent, somewhat stubborn and kind. He enjoyed many professional successes, but his greatest pride of all was his three children.
In his youth and early 20’s, Duke was an avid coin collector and traveled around the country to attend coin shows and buy and sell coins. Duke was a lifelong Golfer, competing in and winning several local tournaments. Duke was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Marshall and for many years was a member of both the Russell Lions Club and Russell Fire Department.
Duke was a successful and proud Independent Community Banker, even changing the bank’s name to First Independent. He served on the Independent Community Bankers Board, numerous bank boards and was well known and respected in the banking community. Duke was also a licensed insurance agent and owned Town and Country Agency with his family.
Duke Pogatchnik died unexpectedly at his home on Friday, January 15, 2021. He had reached the age of 63 years, 8 months, and 24 days. Blessed be his memory.
Duke is survived by three children, Allie Pogatchnik, James Pogatchnik, Gabrielle Pogatchnik; parents, Lowell and Carol Pogatchnik of Finlayson; brothers, Dean (Nancy Kay) Pogatchnik of Finlayson, Bruce (Nancy Jean) of Finlayson; nieces, Tina (Trent) Rabe, Paula (Travis) Diaz and families; nephew, Ethan Alleman; other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his infant son, Curtis Pogatchnik.
