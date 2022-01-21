Doris M. Troolin
January 20, 1924 - January 10, 2022
Doris Mae (Jepsen) Troolin, age 97, of Barnum, Minn. (formerly of Sandstone) was welcomed in Heaven and into the arms of her Savior Jesus on Monday, January 10, 2021 with her family by her bedside. Over the past several years Doris had been dealing with declining health.
On January 20, 1924, Doris was born in Sandstone, Minn. to her parents Peter Hans Jepsen who was from Germany and Erma Ella (Wooster) Jepsen from Iowa. After graduating high school Doris attended Minnesota School of Business and worked at Northwestern Bank in Minneapolis after completing her classes. During the summer of 1946, Doris married Bob Troolin on August 24 in Sandstone, Minn. Doris and Robert raised their two children in the Sandstone area, where Doris also worked at the Sandstone Creamery and the Sandstone State Bank. Family was of great importance to Doris. She enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing, cake baking, traveling and caring for others. Community was a big part of Doris’ life and she volunteered at the Sandstone Nursing Home in the activity department, was the director of the North Pine Food Shelf, a member of the Order of Eastern Star (treasurer) and a member of the Royal Neighbors of America. In 1997 Doris was selected as one of Sandstone’s Outstanding Seniors and then in 1998 she was selected as one of Pine County’s Outstanding Seniors, which lead her to representing Pine County at the Minnesota State Fair. She also received the Helen Keller Sight Award from the Minnesota Lions Eye Bank. Doris’ faith was a huge part of her life, she was a member of the United Church of Christ church in Sandstone, Minn. throughout her lifetime.
Doris is preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her parents, brother, Tom; sisters, Geraldine Olson and Regina Grogan; and daughter-in-law, Linda Troolin.
Doris is survived by her two children, V. Robert Troolin, Jr. of Duluth, Minn., Vickie Rae (Kenneth) Gutknecht of Bemidji, Minn.; grandchildren, Kari (Kirk) Juetten, Robert (Stephanie) Troolin, Taryn Vavra and Brandon Hensel; great grandchildren, Jacob and Sarah Juetten, Tyler and Jackson Troolin, Clara Vavra; special family, Roger, Holly, Kyle, and Jonah Underwood; many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to United Church of Christ in Sandstone, Minn. can be made.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
