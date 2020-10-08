Elaine E. Williams
September 30, 1939 - April 1, 2020
Elaine Evangeline (Gustafson)Williams was born on September 30, 1939 to Walter and Amy Gustafson, she was one of 14 children. Elaine passed away on April 1, 2020 in Sandstone at the age of 80.
On May 24, 1958 Elaine married Russ Williams and together they had five children. She enjoyed piano, flower gardening, baking cookies and embroidery. She loved to have her family all together, not to visit with them, but to listen as they talked. Elaine will always be remembered by everyone that ever knew her, for her beautiful smile.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, her first love, Russ, her son Mike, one great grandson; brothers Lawrence, Albert, Billy, Harold, sisters; Dorothy, Ruth and Agnes; and special friend Garth.
She is survived by her children; Julie (Ken) Williams, Susan (Gary) Dresser, Betsy (Ron) Fratzke and Scott (Shannon) Williams; grandchildren Jason, Joshua, Tara, Maria, Cora, Travis, Brandi, Jake, Noah and Page; 19 great-grandchildren; brothers Wayne, Willard and Stanley; sisters Louise, June and Karen and close friends Millie, Sherri and Adine.
An outdoor memorial service is being held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 27 at the Dell Grove Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery with Pastor Chris Cundiff presiding. A reception will follow the service at the Hinckley Community Center, 102 Dunn Ave. N., Hinckley.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Naomi Koenig of Gateway Clinic and Brandi and Danna at Golden Horizons in Sandstone.
(Published in the Pine County Courier 9.24.20)
