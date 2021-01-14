Ettarose M. Britton
June 17, 1994 - January 7, 2021
Ettarose Marie Britton, 26, Cromwell, died Thursday, January 7, 2021 in University of Minnesota Hospital, Minneapolis. She was born on June 17, 1994 in Minneapolis to Larry Britton and Tina Gruwell. Etta grew up in the Cromwell area and was blessed with amazing foster parents that cared well for her as she battled cystic fibrosis through the years. Etta truly loved fishing, playing games, puzzles, reading and could be found watching just a “few” episodes of Dr Pol on TV. She also was a huge movie buff and especially loved to take in Disney movies. She was able to take in many trips during her life including: Disney, Discovery Cove, an Alaskan Cruise and a 17 state trip. Etta connected with nature and loved wolves and raising butterflies. She could be a firecracker at times but in the end she knew the love she was given and returned that love exponentially to her family and friends.
Etta was preceded in death by her father: Larry Britton and grandmother: Margaret Etta Britton.
She will be lovingly remembered by her mother: Tina Gruwell of Grand Rapids; two brothers: Justin Britton and Kieth Britton both of Grand Rapids; sister: Aeris Blacketter of Grand Rapids; Foster parents: Michelle and Daniel Goutermont of Cromwell and their children: Codi and Tyler Goutermont of Cromwell; grandparents: Rosemary (Clifford) Gruwell of Sandstone and Ed and Linda Priem of Carlton and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be from 1 pm until the 2 p.m. service on Sunday, January 17, 2021 in Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake. The funeral will be broadcast on 101.3 FM in the funeral home parking lot. The service will be posted to the website by Monday, January 18, 2021. Cremation will follow the services with inurnment this spring in Fort Snelling National Cemetery next to her Dad. Cards can be sent to The Family of Ettarose Britton, C/O HHK Funeral Home, PO Box 338, Moose Lake, MN 55767. Memorials can be added to the Tribute Fund button on obituary.
