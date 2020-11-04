Eugene A. Sarenpa
February 28, 1932 - October 26, 2020
Eugene “Gene” A. Sarenpa passed away on October 26, 2020 at JA Wedum Hospice after succumbing to a ten-year battle with Parkinson’s. He was 88 years old.
Gene was born on February 28, 1932 to William and Bernice (Christopher) Sarenpa in Minneapolis Minn. and was an only child. He grew up in North Minneapolis and went to North High School. During his Senior year he moved to Sandstone Minn. when his parents purchased a business there, the Colonial Hotel. He graduated from Sandstone High School in 1949. Gene served four years in the US Air Force until 1955. After graduating from the University of Minnesota with a BA, he worked as a Life Insurance Underwriter at Prudential Life Insurance Company and Western Life Insurance until he started his own recruiting business, Underwriters Search, Inc.
On May 15, 1954, Gene married Mary Ann Tomlinson and they had four children. They raised their family in Brooklyn Center Minn. and later St. Francis Minn. Gene and Mary Ann were married for 33 years until Mary Ann passed away after a two-year battle with breast cancer.
Gene later moved his business to Finlayson, Minn. where he met the second love of his life, Janet Brettingen. Gene and Jan married in Hawaii in 2001. As Gene’s health deteriorated from Parkinson’s, Jan was always by his side.
Called the Flying Finn by some, Gene was an avid runner, running in numerous marathons and races. He will be remembered for his love of baseball, playing catcher in high school and college, golf, humor, all things Finnish and most importantly, love for his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Mary Ann.
He is survived by his wife, Janet; children, Mike (LaVerne Mans) Sarenpa, Mark (Nanette) Sarenpa, Monica (Bob) Blue, Mary (Terry) Allen; grandchildren, Josh, Nick, Nora, Molly, Luke, Charlie; many great grandchildren; stepchildren Craig (Karen) Brettingen, Kirk (Paula) Brettingen, Darin (Lora) Brettingen, Chad (Colleen) Brettingen; step grandchildren, Matthew, Lauren, Dana, Bryce, Megan, Morgan, Jacob, Henry, Norah, William.
A family memorial service will be held at a later date.
