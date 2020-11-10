Evelyn Lundorff
Evelyn Audrey Lundorff, age 88, formerly of Sandstone, Minn. passed away on November 3, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Lundorff. She is survived by three children Denise Haneburg, Craig Lundorff and Cindy Brenna along with two sisters Gloria Schmeltzer and Sharon Koski. Evelyn had six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A graveside memorial service is tentatively planned for the summer of 2021 in Sandstone, Minn.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremations Services. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
