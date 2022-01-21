Frank R. Monette Jr.
Frank “Butch” Russell Monette, Jr, age 75, passed away at Elderwood Assisted Living in Hinckley, Minn., on January 5, 2022.
Frank was born at Long Beach Naval Hospital in California to Frank and Margarette Monette. When Frank was two years old the family moved back to Minnesota. Frank lived most of his life in the state, first in St. Paul, then Forest Lake-Hugo area and finally to the Finlayson area in 1961. He went to school through the 9th grade. Frank worked many different jobs; laborer, construction, factory worker, and as a maintenance person. He also had a very creative streak, drawing amazing pictures and writing outstanding poetry. Frank was married three times, finally finding his true love with his third wife, Susan. Frank moved to Elderwood a few years ago when living on his own was getting more difficult.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Margarette, his beloved wife, Susan, his brother, Charles, and his brother-in-law, William Mensing.
Frank is survived by his sons, John Monette of Florida, Jason Monette of Fairbault; sisters, Kathleen Mensing of Finlayson, Minn., Alice Becker of Sandstone, Minn., brother, Clifford (Mary) Monette of Bruno, Minn.; many nieces and nephews. Frank will be missed by us all.
No services are being planned at this time.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
