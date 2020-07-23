August 7, 1943 - December 16, 2019
Fredrick Victor Carlson, Jr., 76, resident of Hinckley, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 in his home. He was born in Duluth on August 7, 1943.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 10am until the 11am Memorial Service in Holy Angels Catholic Church, Moose Lake. Social Distancing and Masks are required while attending this service. Inurnment will be in Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Moose Lake.
Arrangements are with Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home.
(Published in the Pine County Courier 7.23.20)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.