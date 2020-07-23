April 15, 1930 - July 13, 2020
Gordon Lee Swanson, 90, of Askov, died Monday, July 13, 2020 in his home. Gordon was born in Moose Lake, Minn. on April 15,1930 to Emma (Walta) and George C. Swanson. He helped his parents on their dairy farm and attended country school for eight years. Soon after, Gordon attended Askov High school until he graduated in 1948.
His father, George, died in 1952 and Gordon took over the dairy farm. On May 31, 1958 Gordon married, Mary Lou Nelson of Duluth in West Side Church. To this union was born a daughter, Corinne Joy and a son, George Charles. Gordon and Mary Lou traveled to Europe, England and Hawaii. Gordon was a Minnesota Fire Warden for Norman Township for over 4o years. He served on the church board for many years and was active in many aspects of the church.
Gordon loved fishing, hunting, farm work and gardening.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Emma Swanson; daughter, Corinne Harmon; brother, Edward (Carol) Swanson; sister, Edna Bernier; brother in law, Phillip Nelson.
Gordon is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; son, George (Marie) Swanson; grandchildren, Ben, Elizabeth and Lauren Swanson; sister in law, Naomi (Morris) Janssen; sister in law, Betty Nelson; brother in law, Paul (LeAnn) Nelson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 in West Side Church, Kettle River. Burial was in Vilstad Cemetery, Partridge Township. Arrangements are with Hamlin Hansen Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake, Minn.
(Published in the Pine County Courier 7.23.20)
