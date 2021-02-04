Gordon S. Beck
Gordon Steven Beck was born on April 5, 1948 to Vernon and Helen (Viita) Beck in Minneapolis, Minn.
Places Lived: Minneapolis Minn.; Finlayson Minn.; Rochester Minn. and Moose Lake Minn. Graduated from. Finlayson High School, in 1968. Earned an Engineers Degree from Duluth Technical Institute and an Executive Housekeeper Degree from Normandale Community College.
He married Jeanne Isaacson Hendrickson in November 1979 in Moose Lake Minn. Mr. Beck belonged to Peace Lutheran Church in Finlayson and St. Peters Lutheran Church in Moose Lake where he severed on the Church Council as President and Vice President. During high school he worked for the Finlayson Farmers Co-op Creamery and was a farm hand in the summers for a local dairy farmer. After high school he worked for North Pine Electric Co. as a lineman and then on the Great Lakes ore boats as an Engineer for several years. He began employment at the Moose Lake State Hospital, later called the Moose Lake Regional Treatment Center as a Janitor in 1976 and later as Executive Housekeeper for the Housekeeping Department until 1995. In 1995 Gordon transferred to the Minnesota Sex Offender Program in Moose Lake as a Physical Plant Director. He retired from the State of Minnesota in 2008 after 31 years of employment in the state. He volunteered for Ma and Pa Kettle Days Committee; American Cancer Society, Moose Lake Relay for Life; the North Shore Scenic Railroad in the Maintenance Shop and Train Conductor; and Lake Superior Railroad Museum on the Board of Directors. Starting in 2009 they spent their winters in their RV in the south.
States they lived include Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Arizona. In 2014 they sold their hobby farm and purchased a large motor home and traveled between Arizona in the winter and Moose Lake in the summer. Those who preceded him in death are his parents Vernon and Helen (Vitta) Beck; brother Gary Beck; paternal grandparents Chester and Florence Beck, maternal grandparents Ida and Frank Viita. Gordon is survived by his wife Jeanne Beck and son Travis Beck; brother Galen (Cindy) Beck, sister Barbara (Kevin) Fordyce, and sister-in-law Carol Beck. In-laws Ronald (Barbara) Isaacson, Randall (Karla) Isaacson, Ann (Jason) Baldwin, and many nieces and nephews.
