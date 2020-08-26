Helen L. Hanson
February 23, 1933 - August 21, 2020
Helen Louise Hanson, 87 years, of Sandstone, Minn. passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. Helen was born in Backus, Minn. to her parents, Edward and Mildred Scofield on February 23, 1933. Helen graduated from high school in St. James, Minn. and furthered her education at the Minnesota School of Hair Design.
Helen married her high school sweetheart, Dennis Hanson on September 19, 1953. They were married for 63 years.
Throughout her life Helen had many interests and occupations. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and cooking. She co-founded Prairie Learning Center in Raleigh, ND where she spent many years cooking wonderful meals for the children, which she so enjoyed. Helen and Dennis also enjoyed many years of traveling. Destinations included Spain, Iceland, England, Scotland, and many others.
Helen greatest joy was her family. She is survived by her children; Dan (Debbie) Hanson, Lori (Cam) Sandberg, Glen (Faye) Hanson, Kelly Burkart (Karl Burrows), Terry (Aimee) Hanson, Shannon (Ken) Connell; her grandchildren, James, Bryce, Jeff, Cortney, Stacie, Sara, Jamie, Cody, Thomas, Alaina, Nancy, Taylor, Chandler, Robin; great grandchildren, Peyton, Spencer, Valerie, Wade, Roy, Donnie, Jay, Tyson, Ethan, Aiden, Tristan, Logan, Penny and soon to be baby Clover; and sister, Martha (Earling) Opsahl. Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Dennis; her parents, Edward and Mildred Scofield; and her son in law, Chuck Burkart.
She was “Ma” to so many.
A visitation will be held from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Methven Funeral Home in Sandstone.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, Minn. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
(Published in the Pine County Courier 8.27.20)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.