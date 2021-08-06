Jeanette L. Seitz
November 12, 1953 - July 23, 2021
Jeanette Lucille Seit (Nelson), 86, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2021 at the Sandstone Healthcare Center in Sandstone, Minn. She was born on August 18, 1934 to Lawrence and Marie (Huske) Nelson. She graduated from Moose Lake High School and worked at the Moose Lake Hotel as a waitress.
On November 12, 1953 she married Joseph Seitz in Fort Hood, TX. In 1964 Jeanette and Joe purchase the Sandstone Dairy and Dairy Bar. In 1974 they remodeled the Dairy Bar into a larger restaurant called the Eat’N Place. They sold the restaurant in 1991, but she wasn’t ready to retire. She worked at the Casino and Cassidy’s where she developed great friendships.
Jeanette was active in the community and served on the Board of Directors at the Sandstone Bank. She was a philanthropist, giving to many local charities and sponsored two international children through their schooling. She enjoyed traveling to Israel, going on cruises and spending winters in Arizona.
Jeanette will be greatly missed by her daughter Terry (Mark) Reyer of North Branch; son Pete (Jane) Seitz of Sandstone; three grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Friday August 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 122 Commercial Ave. N, Sandstone, Minn. 55072.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.