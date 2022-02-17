Jerome Fischer

Jerome W. Fischer
June 2, 1936 - February 10, 2022
Jerome “Jerry” William Fischer, of Ogilvie, Minnesota, passed away on February 10, 2022 in Cambridge, Minnesota. He was 85 years old.
Jerry was born on June 2, 1936 in Gilman, Minnesota to Leo and Lillian (Hunt) Fischer. His family moved to Onamia, Minnesota and that is where he graduated high school in 1954. In September of 1956 he married Carol VanRisseghem in Onamia, Minnesota. They later moved to Blaine and then Andover before retiring in Ogilvie, Minnesota.
Jerry worked as an accountant and was an active member in the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed fishing and spending time at the cabin in Cohasset, Minnesota. Jerry spent time farming and gardening and liked sharing the fruits of his labors. He enjoyed time spent with his family and a good game of cribbage. Jerry and Carol loved to travel and enjoyed their winters in Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents Leo and Lillian Fischer, siblings; Robert Fischer, Helen Ferrara, Myron Fischer, Cletus Fischer, his wife Carolyn (Carol) Fischer, son Kevin Fischer and great-granddaughter Lainey Buhman.
Jerry is survived by his children; Stephen (Barb) Fischer, Mark (Kathy) Fischer, Debra (Kirk) Coughlin, David (Heshie Zinman) Fischer, Tim (Doreen) Fischer, Lynne (Donnie) Ogg, 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and his sister MaryJo Peterson-Walberg.
The family would like to thank everyone from St. Croix Hospice for all of the great care and support for both our Mom and Dad during the past few months.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday February 22, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Derek Wiechmann. There will be a visitation at the church from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Pallbearers will be Nathan Fischer, Michael Pfoser, Derik Fischer, Jason Fischer, S.Ryan Fischer and Easton Ogg. Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Mora, Minnesota following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial preferred to the American Diabetes Association.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Dresser Methven Chapel, Mora, Minnesota
